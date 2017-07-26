 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat Meets Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana Trump! View Pictures

Mallika Sherawat Meets Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana Trump! View Pictures

Mallika Sherawat got the opportunity to meet Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump and shared the picture on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Lovely talking to #IvanaTrump, she's quite a personality :)!"

President Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump is an American businesswoman and a former fashion model. She was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992. Check out the pictures below...

Ivana Trump

Mallika Sherawat shares a selfie with US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump.

Barack Obama

Mallika Sherawat had previously met former US President Barack Obama as well.

Mallika-Obama

Her meeting with Barack Obama is the most memorable one.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had the opportunity to meet Barack Obama at the White House in 2016.

Correspondents Dinner

Priyanka attended the Correspondents Dinner organised by the White House in January 2016.

Manasvi Mamgai

Action Jackson actress Manasvi Mamgai met Donald Trump at the Trump Tower in New York City.

Mike Pence

She got the opportunity to meet Vice President Mike Pence as well.

Ivanka Trump

Manasvi even met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Trump Tower.

Melania Trump

Manasvi Mamgai attended the Donald Trump's inauguration and met his wife Melania Trump.

Donald Trump

Manasvi Mamgai and her father have a chat with President Donald Trump.

Mallika Sherawat
