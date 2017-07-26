 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat Meets Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana Trump! View Pictures

Mallika Sherawat got the opportunity to meet Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump and shared the picture on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Lovely talking to #IvanaTrump, she's quite a personality :)!"
President Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump is an American businesswoman and a former fashion model. She was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992. Check out the pictures below...
Ivana Trump
Mallika Sherawat shares a selfie with US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra had the opportunity to meet Barack Obama at the White House in 2016.
Correspondents Dinner
Priyanka attended the Correspondents Dinner organised by the White House in January 2016.
Manasvi Mamgai
Action Jackson actress Manasvi Mamgai met Donald Trump at the Trump Tower in New York City.
Melania Trump
Manasvi Mamgai attended the Donald Trump's inauguration and met his wife Melania Trump.