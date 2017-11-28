 »   »   » Manushi Chhillar On Threats To Deepika Padukone Over Padmavati: Women Face Challenges Head On

Miss World Manushi Chhillar today said Deepika Padukone is ably handling threats issued to her in the wake of Padmavati fracas as she believes Indian women are capable of tackling problems.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama has been mired in controversy with several Rajput outfits and political leaders, accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts".



The filmmaker has also received death threats. Commenting on the issue, Manushi told reporters, "I feel if there's one thing all Indian women have in common is that we don't feel persecuted of who we are."



"We face our challenges head on. That's what we need to do. We need to be confident of who we are. Definitely, we will face a lot of limitations and sometimes we feel it isn't a women-friendly society. But as individuals, we should set an example and make women feel confident that you can do amazing things."



The newly-crowned Miss World was speaking at a special homecoming press conference here. The model was recently won the coveted title at a grand event held in Sanya, China.



The 20-year-old medical student from Haryana had won Femina Miss India World 2017 in May.



During her campaign, Manushi had taken up the issue of menstrual health in India.



Asked if it was sad that on one hand she is calling for awareness about menstruation, while the government has levied heavy GST on sanity napkins, Manushi said there is certainly a dichotomy.



"I absolutely agree on that... There is a quote going around that menstruation is natural and sanitary pads are a necessity, not a luxury. So, I definitely feel that they should be available at a very low cost so that every woman is able to afford it.



"The good thing is that through my programme I could provide the women with low cost sanitary pads. But definitely, I would like to take this forward."