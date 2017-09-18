 »   »   » MARK THE DATE! This Is When Ajay Devgn- Tabu's Next Will Hit The Big Screens

MARK THE DATE! This Is When Ajay Devgn- Tabu's Next Will Hit The Big Screens

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Earlier this year, we had told you about Ajay Devgn exploring his romantic side in his next which will be directed by debutant Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Well, here's some latest update on this flick which is some great news for all Ajay Devgn fans. Scroll down to read more...

Release Date

Release Date

We now have it officially that this yet-to-be-titled movie will be hitting the theatrical screens on 19th October, 2018.

Talking about it, Bhushan Kumar, who is also the producer of the film stated, "We're delighted to be presenting Luv Films' next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience."



Ajay's Treat For His Fans

Ajay's Treat For His Fans

On the other hand, Ankur added, "Given Ajay's connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies' box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film."

Two Female Leads

Two Female Leads

The film will star two leading ladies, And one of them is none other than Tabu.

But, Tabu Isn't Romancing Ajay

But, Tabu Isn't Romancing Ajay

Talking about it, a source close to the development of the film stated to the leading tabloid, "It's a unique rom-com and not a love triangle. Ajay and Tabu are not opposite each other and Luv has written the role with Tabu in mind, believing that only she can play the part. Another A-list actress will be cast as Ajay's love interest."



Back-To-Back Releases

Back-To-Back Releases

Before this flick, Ajay and Tabu would be sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.



Upcoming Films

Upcoming Films

Ajay has a string of releases coming up next which include Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid and Tanaji- The Unsung Warrior.

Read more about: ajay devgn, tabu, Luv Ranjan
Story first published: Monday, September 18, 2017, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos