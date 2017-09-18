 »   »   » MARK THE DATE! This Is When Ajay Devgn- Tabu's Next Will Hit The Big Screens

Earlier this year, we had told you about Ajay Devgn exploring his romantic side in his next which will be directed by debutant Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
Release Date
We now have it officially that this yet-to-be-titled movie will be hitting the theatrical screens on 19th October, 2018.
Talking about it, Bhushan Kumar, who is also the producer of the film stated, "We're delighted to be presenting Luv Films' next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience."
Ajay's Treat For His Fans
On the other hand, Ankur added, "Given Ajay's connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies' box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film."
But, Tabu Isn't Romancing Ajay
Talking about it, a source close to the development of the film stated to the leading tabloid, "It's a unique rom-com and not a love triangle. Ajay and Tabu are not opposite each other and Luv has written the role with Tabu in mind, believing that only she can play the part. Another A-list actress will be cast as Ajay's love interest."
Back-To-Back Releases
Before this flick, Ajay and Tabu would be sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.