 »   »   » MARK THE DATE! Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee To Release On 19th October, 2018

After Baadshaho, all eyes are set towards Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee. The film is in the lot of news for it will be helmed by ace Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell who is known for films like Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors', 'The Mask', 'Eraser' and 'The Scorpion King'.

The film is touted to be an action-adventure thriller and will go on floors early next year. Junglee unfolds in the Jungles of Kerala and will be shot in the state's elephant reserve.The action thriller is about a unique relationship between man and elephants.



Vidyut essays the role of a vet who, on his homecoming to his elephant reserve , encounters and fights an international poachers racket.



The actor who has lived in Kerala, learnt Kalaripayattu there, grown up in the midst of nature and with cats, dogs and elephants as friends, connected with the subject instantly.



We now have it that Junglee will be hitting the big screens on Dussehra i.e 19th October, 2018.



Priti Shahani of Junglee Pictures had earlier said, "The stunning location of Kerala is a part of the storytelling and from the research perspective, the poaching trail in India starts from Kerala, passes through Orissa and Kolkata in West Bengal to head to Thailand.



She also quickly added that the animals will not be expected to perform any tricks, rather the makers are working closely with animal handlers to understand how elephants behave in their natural habitat and in their interaction with humans



Stay tuned for more interesting updates on this flick.