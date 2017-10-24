 »   »   » THE CHOSEN ONE! Meet Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Baby Girl-Radhya Takhtani

Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani became proud parents of a baby girl yesterday in the wee hours of morning.

The actress gave birth to the newborn at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. Later, pictures of Esha and her husband standing outside the hospital holding their bundle of joy in their hands, went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, the couple have already settled for a name for their newborn. Read on to know more details...

This Is What They Have Named The Little One Esha and business magnet Bharat Takhtan have named their daughter Radhya. The Meaning Radhya is derived from Radha, which means to be worshipped. Guess Who Decided The Name! "We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me," says Bharat Takhtani. The Divine Name Grandparents Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Takhnanis are extremely happy with the 'divine' name. Takhtani's will have a formal naming ceremony in a week's time. Here's What The New Parents Have To Say- Esha and Bharat thanked media fraternity for the love and blessings. "She has been showered with messages from film fraternity. She would like to thank all her fans on social media who wished and made beautiful creatives for Esha and Radhya," added daddy Takhtani.

Currently Esha is enjoying her time with baby Radhya and trying to become a hands-on mommy. Watch out this space for more!