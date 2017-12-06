 »   »   » 'Mere Paas Maa Hai'! Here's How The Iconic Dialogue Of Shashi Kapoor Was Coined

'Mere Paas Maa Hai' is an iconic dialogue mouthed by Shashi Kapoor in Deewaar and even after 4 decades, it's still rememberd as one of the best and finest dialogues ever said as it touches an emotion which involves one's mother to the highest pedestal.
Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan wrote many iconic lines that echoed a million times since 4 decades and Javed opened up by saying, "We knew exactly the impact it would have (Mere Paas Maa Hai). You see, the line doesn't make its impact in isolation. Its resounding impact depends on Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy diatribe that precedes Shashi Kapoor's line."
Mere Paas Maa Hai
"Very often you write what the character has to say, unaware of the impact it will have. In Sholay, there were so many lines that we wrote without knowing they'd become iconic," revealed Javed Akhtar.
On Shashi Kapoor
"He was a terrific actor, seen to be sophisticated and urbane, but look how ably he played the rustic character in Jab Jab Phool Khile or a working class man in Bimal Roy's Char Diwari."
Decent Man
"He came across as so decent, cultured and kind on screen because he was the same in real life. It is not difficult to be courteous to people who are your social equals. But Shashi was good to everyone."
Generous Human Being
"On the sets he'd remember the names of every single individual from actors to spotboys. This was extremely gratifying to workers on the sets who were used to being ignored by the stars. Shashi didn't fraternise for effect. He was a genuinely generous man," said Javed Akhtar.
Prithvi Theatre
"Prithviraj Kapoor was a stalwart and his three sons - Raj, Shammi and Shashi - carved their immortal places in Hindi cinema."
The Kapoor Family
"The next generation gave us talent like Randhir and Rishi. And the generation after that has yielded exceptional talent like Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir."