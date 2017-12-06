 »   »   » 'Mere Paas Maa Hai'! Here's How The Iconic Dialogue Of Shashi Kapoor Was Coined

'Mere Paas Maa Hai' is an iconic dialogue mouthed by Shashi Kapoor in Deewaar and even after 4 decades, it's still rememberd as one of the best and finest dialogues ever said as it touches an emotion which involves one's mother to the highest pedestal.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan wrote many iconic lines that echoed a million times since 4 decades and Javed opened up by saying, "We knew exactly the impact it would have (Mere Paas Maa Hai). You see, the line doesn't make its impact in isolation. Its resounding impact depends on Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy diatribe that precedes Shashi Kapoor's line."

