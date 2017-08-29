 »   »   » Awww, So Cute! Here's Baby Misha's First Birthday Picture

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's lovely daughter Misha celebrated her 1st birthday on August 26, 2017 and a lot of people were upset that the duo didn't share a single picture of the birthday party on their respective Twitter handles. Finally, there's good news as a new picture of the birthday celebrations are doing the rounds online and Misha looks as cute as a button.

Check out the picture below...

So lovely, right? Also, during Mira Rajput's latest interview, she revealed how awesome birthday parties were during the 90s and said, "I really liked how we used to have birthdays when we were young. It was really small and intimate. Just very simple and that's how both Shahid and I want to do it for Misha."

"Whenever we meet someone who also has a three or four-month-old baby, I go ahead and say, 'Misha, say hello to your elder brother'. So I'm quite crappy like that. I have already started being too protective."

