 »   »   » HOT NOW! Manushi Chhillar To REJECT Salman Khan's Bollywood Offer Just Like Deepika Padukone?

Ever since Manushi Chhillar has been crowned as the Miss World, the leggy lass is getting several Bollywood offers. Among others, we also heard that Salman Khan is also keen to launch Manushi through his own production house.

Yesterday, Miss World Manushi Chhillar sought to clear the air on her next move, saying it is very interesting to be an actor, but currently joining the film industry is not on top of her mind.

Manushi's Reply On Her Bollywood Debut "I have been asked a lot this question. To be honest, I am very excited for the year ahead because I will be travelling so much and after that, I do have to complete my education. So, that is something on my mind honestly," she said at an event in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). Manushi Isn't Very Keen On Joining Film Industry "But I think it is very interesting to be an actor. You get to live another life... But as of now, it (film aspiration) is not on top of my mind," she added. Just like how Deepika Padukone had rejected Salman Khan's Bollywood offer as she thought it would be too early to joining film industry, Manushi Chhillar too, is doing the same. Manushi On Communication Skills She also highlighted the critical role that communication skills play in becoming an entrepreneur. "It is fundamental when you are a doctor for a good doctor-patient relationship," said Chhillar, a medical student. Manushi To Promote Menstrual Hygiene Chhillar referred to several causes she would work for during the year, which include working on her project to promote menstrual hygiene and the overall health. "Health and hygiene are a basic personal need for all. I would like to take it forward so that everyone has access to this," she elaborated. Lovely Words By A Lovely Woman She acknowledged that being Miss World and representing India is a big responsibility, but "when you do what you love, you do not feel the pressure". According to Chhillar, every person on the earth can make a difference in society and "you do not need to be Miss World to do that". We're Proud Of Her! Chhillar, 20, the medical student from Haryana, recently shot to fame by winning the Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest.

Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria way back in 1966.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

Inputs From PTI