 »   »   » Adult Star Moment! Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay Meets Pornstar Kayden Kross In Los Angeles!

It's every man's dream to meet their favourite pornstar atleast once in their lifetime and Mithun Chakraborthy's son Mahaakshay got that opportunity as he bumped into his favourite adult star Kayden Kross in Los Angeles and took a picture with her, in what looks like a club. Mahaakshay's happiness looks uncontrollable as his smile says it all, while standing next to Kayden Cross.

For those of who have no idea who Kayden Kross is, she's an award winning adult star who has performed in various X-rated movies with both men and women. She has also starred in a few mainstream Hollywood movies like Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance and Blue Dreams. Check out the pictures below!