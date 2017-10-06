 »   »   » Adult Star Moment! Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay Meets Pornstar Kayden Kross In Los Angeles!

Adult Star Moment! Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay Meets Pornstar Kayden Kross In Los Angeles!

Posted By:
It's every man's dream to meet their favourite pornstar atleast once in their lifetime and Mithun Chakraborthy's son Mahaakshay got that opportunity as he bumped into his favourite adult star Kayden Kross in Los Angeles and took a picture with her, in what looks like a club. Mahaakshay's happiness looks uncontrollable as his smile says it all, while standing next to Kayden Cross.

For those of who have no idea who Kayden Kross is, she's an award winning adult star who has performed in various X-rated movies with both men and women. She has also starred in a few mainstream Hollywood movies like Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance and Blue Dreams. Check out the pictures below!

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay is a lucky man to have met pornstar Kayden Kross In Los Angeles, California.

Mahaakshay praised Kayden Kross as "beautiful and oh so humble."

Kayden Kross is an adult star who has won multiple awards for her X-rated performance.

She is one of the leading pornstars in the US and all across the globe as well.

Kayden Kross has also starred in Hollywood movies like Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance and Blue Dreams.

She is also a writer and writes columns for Complex Magazine and XBIZ Magazine.

Kayden Kross also dedicates her time and writes for a blog named xcritic.com.

Mahaakshay is truly lucky to have met a woman like Kayden Kross. She's beautiful and talented, no doubt!

Mahaakshay also met the beautiful Sandy Valles in Los Angeles. She stars in the hit television show Queen Of The South.

Mahaakshay debuted in Bollywood in the film 'Jimmy' and it was a huge flop.

Story first published: Friday, October 6, 2017, 11:01 [IST]
