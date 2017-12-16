 »   »   » MOVE OVER ANUSHKA SHARMA! Bhumi Pednekar's Bridal Look Will Make Your Hearts Flutter

It's the wedding season! While actresses like Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sagarika Ghatge recently got hitched to their Prince Charming, we have one more Bollywood actress who recently turned bride.

Oh wait folks! Before you let your horses run wild, let us tell you that it was only for a magazine photoshoot. We are talking about 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actress Bhumi Pednekar. Check out her stunning pictures here...

Oh Beauty Bhumi Pednekar's classy bridal look is worth bookmarking! What say, folks? That's Simply Ethreal Oh my my! This click looks straight out of a fairy tale wedding. Her Droolworthy Looks She looks like the girl from every man's dream. And the girls are going to be envious of her gorgeous looks. What we like is that the actress is seen here as a modern day bride with traditional silhouettes but with a dash of modernism to it. That's makes it even more interesting. That Nose Ring Of Hers! We just can't stop staring at the royal piece of jewellery. Simple, Yet Elegant The stunning lady is totally nailing this simplistic look. Going B/W The picture is devoid of any colors but Bhumi continues to look drop-dead gorgeous!

Which of her looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.