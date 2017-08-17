 »   »   » MSG Celebrates His 50th Birthday & Independence Day In Grand Style With A Crowd Of 35,000 People!

MSG Celebrates His 50th Birthday & Independence Day In Grand Style With A Crowd Of 35,000 People!

Posted By:
Dr. MSG celebrated his 50th birthday on August 15, 2017 by cutting a 3,000 kilo cake with a crowd of close to 35,000 people chanting his name in Sirsa district, Haryana. The whole day was followed by Independence Day programme which saw the event turn into a vibrant extravaganza showcasing the glory of India and its people.

The event attracted followers not only from Haryana, but saw people coming from all across the country. International followers from the USA, Canada and Kuwait too made their presence and were seen waving their respective country's flag and chanting slogans praising their Guruji MSG.

MSG is truly a larger than life personality and has blessed his followers abundantly. They are now happy, peaceful and content because of his teachings. The icing on the cake is that MSG released his new movie poster 'MSG Online Gurukul' and his followers went berserk. We're sure the upcoming film will end up being a blockbuster at the box office when it hits the theatres.

Happy Birthday MSG

Dr. MSG's birthday cake is of 3,000 kilos and it was equally distributed to all the 35,000 people present there.

35,000 Followers

A crowd of close to 35,000 people wished him on his birthday and chanted his name and his teachings with joy.

International Followers

Followers from USA, Canada and Kuwait were also present at the event in Sirsa, Haryana.

Sunil Pal

Comedian Sunil Pal performed at the MSG event and made the crowd laugh with his humorous jokes.

Flying Peacock Chariot

MSG had a grand entry on stage and surprised his fans by coming on top of a flying peacock chariot.

DR. MSG

MSG gives out trophies to his followers who won a sports competition for the state of Haryana.

On Women Empowerment

"Women are not less than men. After marriage women must not change their surname because they brighten up both the houses," said MSG about women empowerment.

Poster Launch

Followers rejoice as soon as the new poster of his upcoming movie 'MSG Online Gurukul' is released.

A Good Cause!

MSG made young couples marry on stage and gave his blessings along with a cheque of 25,000 rupees.

Birthday Celebrations

MSG celebrated his 50th birthday on August 15, 2017 in Sirsa district, Haryana.

Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records are displayed at the venue along with Limca Records given to MSG.

Giving Guidance

MSG listens to his followers' problems and provides solutions to everything under the sun.

Giving Blessings

Dr. MSG is seen waving to the crowd and also blessed them and their families.

MSG Online Gurukul Poster

The poster of MSG Online Gurukul is really good. Isn't it, folks?




MSG 2 The Messenger
Story first published: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 16:19 [IST]
