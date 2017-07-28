 »   »   » Mubarakan Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Director Anees Bazmee is back with his latest film Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

Mubarakan has got mostly positive reviews from the film critics and also won the love of the audiences. Check out what they have to say after watching the first day first show of the movie.



SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan #Mubarakan is a pure family Entertainer. Best comedy film after ages, @arjunk26 is too good, @BazmeeAnees is back wid bang. Paisa Vasool ⭐⭐⭐

KamleshAsiwal‏ @KamleshAsiwal @AnilKapoor apki acting jabardast thi #Mubarakan me @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor apki comedy bhut hi achhi lgi love you sir movie to superhit hogi

Anuj Radia‏ @TheAnujRadia Just saw press screening of #Mubarakan @arjunk26 is impressive as Karan & Charan. I couldn't stop laughing. This is one Judwaa you'll love!

Mubarakan MOVIE REVIEW : Anil Kapoor - Arjun Kapoor CHEMISTRY Shines | FilmiBeat Himesh‏ @himeshmankad Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment! A typical Anees Bazmee film! #Mubarakan! Full review up soon!

@Khiladi1210 Dhamaal Entertaining film ..best comedy after ages !! Sure shot Hit . Don't miss this one at any cost #Mubarakan



LAKSHYA‏ @LakshyaAdvani #Mubarakan is unbeatable and unstoppable. Superb execution by @BazmeeAnees . Great performance by @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @Ileana_Official

Prakash Khetpal‏ @pkverdicts #Mubarakan - Laugh out Loud!!!

Anees Bazmee does what he is good at. Although his pattern remains the same yet

Mithun Das‏ @user_mithundas Review #Mubarakan: Best comedy film of the year 2017. Totally family entertainment flim. A must watch flim with the family for some fun.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry Review #Mubarakan from UAE ! Best Comedy film of the Year. @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official gave Top Notch Performances. 3.5*/5*

KRK‏ @kamaalrkhan Film #Mubarakan is a must watch for entire family. Therefore I give 3* for this total Dhamaal n entertainment. It will be a sure shot hit.🙏



This is the first time Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are working together. In this complete family entertainer, the uncle Kartar Singh (Anil Kapoor), has two bhatijas - Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh - both the roles played by Arjun.



The film marks Anil Kapoor's fifth collaboration with director Anees Bazmee after Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and No Problem.



So what are you waiting for? Enjoy the weekend with your family with this laugh riot!



