 »   »   » Mumbai Police Increase Deepika Padukone's Security After Rajput Karni Sena's Threat!

Padmavati controversy : Deepika Padukone gets death threat for insulting sentiments | FilmiBeat

The Mumbai Police today beefed up the security of actor Deepika Padukone after Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) warned of physical harm incase she did not refrain from "inciting public sentiments", a senior official said.

Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana today invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

"The Mumbai Police have increased actor Deepika Padukone's security after the outfit issued the nose chopping threat," Joint Commissioner of Police (Lawand Order) Deven Bharti told PTI.



We are providing her adequate security after the threat, he said. The police will also provide security at the actress's residence as well as office in Mumbai.



They have already provided protection to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the Rajput community outfit protested outside his office in suburban Juhu last Saturday while accusing him of distorting historical facts in the history drama.



Police have beefed up security at Bhansali's residence in Versova in the city.



Organisations like the SRKS have been protesting against the release of the film, claiming that it distorts history and hurts sentiments.



The SRKS has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released.



In January this year, the SRKS had attacked the sets of the movie in Jaipur and even slapped Bhansali.



Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told PTI the government was assessing Padukone's security in the wake of the threats.



"We have already provided security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he was found to be at risk. Now a security assessment of Deepika Padukone is being done. If she is found to be at risk, adequate steps will be taken. However, nobody's threat can be taken at the face value until the government assesses it," he said.



Padukone had on Tuesday hit out against those protesting the release of 'Padmavati' and reportedly said that "we've regressed as a nation".