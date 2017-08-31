 »   »   » Mumbai Rains! Amitabh Bachchan Slammed For His Insensitive Tweets

The non stop rains in Mumbai made the city come to a standstill as people were stranded all over the place with no public transport facilities for them to reach their homes as the water was at knee length levels. During this helpless moment, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and started cracking jokes about the rains and this did not go down well with Mumbaikars.

Of course, his tweets were actully peppered with humour, but the timing on making jokes in this time of tragedy was totally wrong! Especially this tweet of his received severe backlash as Twiterrati gave him a earful in the comments section. "Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high - Every building is now sea facing." Check out his tweets below...

T 2531 -

" Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -

Every building is now sea facing."~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

If that wasn't enough, he went ahead and lectured people about "Don't try to fight nature" and "Hurricane Harvey" as well.

T 2531 - Don't try to fight nature .. don't put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

Here's another joke, ahem, blunder by Big B!