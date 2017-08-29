 »   »   » Mumbai Rains! A Tree Falls Right On Sophie Choudry's Car! Read What Other Celebs Have Tweeted

The city of Mumbai is facing the highest ever rainfall since 2005 and the streets are flooded with knee length water and the trees are being uprooted and causing havoc to the common folks. Also, Sophie Choudry tweeted that a tree fell right on her car and thankfully, she is safe and nothing major has occurred.

Check out the tweet below from Sophie Choudry and other Bollywood celebs about the Mumbai rains. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gul Panag, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kohli have tweeted about the rains too!

Sophie Choudry We're glad that Sophie Choudry escaped unhurt! It's pretty scary when this happens. Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan feels it's the right time to learn swimming now. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is making sure everyone are safe on the streets. More Rains Ahead Gul Panag informed everyone that the rains are here to stay for a few more days. Kunal Kohli Kunal Kohli wishes it's not a repeat of the 2005 rainfall again. Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil Nitin Mukesh is driving and the roads are filled with water.

Driving in the sea #mumbairains2017 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT