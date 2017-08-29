 »   »   » Mumbai Rains! A Tree Falls Right On Sophie Choudry's Car! Read What Other Celebs Have Tweeted

The city of Mumbai is facing the highest ever rainfall since 2005 and the streets are flooded with knee length water and the trees are being uprooted and causing havoc to the common folks. Also, Sophie Choudry tweeted that a tree fell right on her car and thankfully, she is safe and nothing major has occurred.
Check out the tweet below from Sophie Choudry and other Bollywood celebs about the Mumbai rains. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gul Panag, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kohli have tweeted about the rains too!
It's raining cats 🐱☔️#lazymornings #mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/nVgChQnUy4— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 29, 2017
Driving in the sea #mumbairains2017
A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT
Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming. Plan ahead. Stay safe. #MumbaiRains #rain #weather #heavyrain #waterlogging #traffic
A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT