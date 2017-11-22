 »   »   » MUST-READ! A Reporter Called Ishaan Khatter A 'Star's Son', Here's What Happened Next

When Karan Johar announced Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Twitter held him guilty of ''nepotism' for casting star kids again.

Recently, Ishaan who was in Goa for the South Asian premiere of Beyond the Clouds at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, found himself in an awkward situation when a reporter asked him a question pertaining to the N-word. Read on to know what happened next...



On Being Addressed As A 'Star's Son The reporter asked Ishaan, "Being a star's son, what made you choose this film as your first film. Usually they (star kids) go with a Bollywood way with big launch but you have gone with Majid's film which is the kind of movie we usually do not see star's son or daughter getting launched in."

Ishaan Chose Not To Mince His Words The young lad replied, "Would you mind if I ask you a question myself? Would you define star's son for me?"

How Things Fell In Place For Ishaan He went on to add, "Honestly, it wasn't much of a decision to make because an opportunity like this seldom comes to an actor. Casting director Honey Trehan called me in and I had an opportunity to meet Majid Majidi and have a small conversation with him and after that it was not much of a decision to make for me because I'm a huge fan of cinema and I'm absolutely a huge admirer of his films."

It Was A Calculative Process "I just wanted to be a part of good films. It was not a very calculated or thought out process. It was instinctive," said Ishaan.

When Ishaan's Father Came To His Rescue After KJo received a lot of flak for casting Ishaan and Janhvi in Dhadak, Ishaan's father, actor Rajesh Khatter had lashed out in an interview with DNA, "It's not as if Karan was compelled to take Ishaan! He is going by the subject and what he wants to project. The story is about youngsters in the 18-21-year-old age bracket and he wanted actors with no image, which is why he chose them (Janhvi and Ishaan)."

He Was Very Angry "Social media is great to reach out if you have something to convey or share, but unfortunately, has become an open defecation ground for trolls, where people want to dump their sh*t on anyone they fancy," said the actor.

A Valid Point Rajesh had said, "What was nepotism applicable in Shahid's case? His parents - Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim - were not huge stars. He made his way up. Today, they are targetting Ishaan for being Shahid's brother."



