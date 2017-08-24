 »   »   » My Friendships In Bollywood Have Survived: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says his friendships in the industry have survived as competition in Hindi filmdom is very external.

Before venturing into acting in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, the son of producer Boney Kapoor served as an assistant director and associate producer on several films, including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Wanted.

There's so much competition in Bollywood. Don't friendships get affected by it?

"The competition is very external. People perceive that there must be a lot of competition internally, but everybody is just making each day count. Nobody wakes up looking at competition in the morning," Arjun told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"It is an external force, but within ... the friendships that I have had, survived. They have lasted for five years and it's not been such a big issue," he added.

"I think it (his journey in Bollywood) has been a good starting point, foundation and most importantly, it's been a filmography of different films. When I look at my own work, I do feel like I am pushing in terms of trying different genres, working with different people and learning in the process," he said.

However, he says he hasn't achieved it all yet.

"I am very happy with the first five years of my career," he added.

Bollywood celebrities are now opening up about their personal lives and issues like depression. Arjun says he is at ease about sharing certain aspects of his life, but would only do it if he feels it's necessary.

"Depends on what your personal life or issues you want to talk about, how relevant it is, if the need is there to put it out.... A lot of things also get misconstrued by people. You might be speaking honestly and the other person might not interpret it correctly."

Arjun, 32, says it cannot be a "manipulative share".

"I think what's most important is that it has to come from a genuine place.... It cannot be a manipulative share. If I ever do it, I would like it to be (frank) because I feel it is important or relevant and necessary at that time to share," said the actor.

Asked if he finds it stifling being constantly under scrutiny, and how he handles it, Arjun said: "I wont say it's stifling, but it's surprising as to how much of vigilance and scrutiny has started in the last couple of years because when I started, it wasn't so much. Since the last two years, it has become quite a lot and I am not saying in the bad way... everybody's awareness has increased."

The actor says constant vigilance is new for him.

"I am still not 100 per cent used it, but it's part and parcel. You have to accept it. You can't fight it. What you can do is keep continuing the faith and belief that everybody knows the limits and lines.... For me, that is important," he said.