 »   »   » Nana Patekar Condemns Threats To Bhansali, Deepika

Nana Patekar today condemned the threats issued by various outfits to Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and fellow actor Deepika Padukone over the "Padmavati" controversy.

Patekar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) near Pune where he was one of the key invitees.

Various groups have taken offence to alleged distortion of facts in Bhansali's latest historical drama.

"The film is yet to be released and no one knows what is there in the film. I condemn the threats issued against Sanjay and Deepika," he said.

However, Patekar also said that he never faced such controversies despite his long stint in the film industry. "In Krantiveer', there were several things which should have made people angry. But if you show things in the right manner, people will understand," said the actor, who had starred in Bhansali's directorial debut, "Khamoshi" (1996).

Films are made for entertainment but it does not mean that a filmmaker can play with the emotions of the audience, Patekar said.

He also spoke about the need for one-year compulsory military training for everyone.

"During the shooting of Prahaar', I had said that military training should be made compulsory for all and everyone should give at least one year to the armed forces.

Unless a student completes the one-year training, he should not be given his college degree," said Patekar.

Heaping praise on the armed forces, he said after watching soldiers, he sees hope and feels that the future of the nation is secure.

"We have been facing multiple internal issues. People are fighting with each other, politicians are adding fuel to the fire," Patekar said.

As many as 250 graduating cadets -- 152 from the Army, 27 from the Navy and 71 from the Air Force -- took part in the Passing Out Parade.

Fourteen cadets from friendly foreign countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Vietnam and Maldives also passed out from the Academy today.

Major-General Raimberdi Duishenbiyev, Chief of General Staff, Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, was the Reviewing Officer for the Parade. PTI