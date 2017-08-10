 »   »   » Nargis Fakhri Holidays In Greece! View Pictures

Nargis Fakhri Holidays In Greece! View Pictures

Posted By:
The lovely Nargis Fakhri is holidaying in Greece and has posted quite a few pictures on her Instagram handle sporting a black bikini and chilling by the beach. She is soaking under the sun and is enjoying life like there's no tomorrow.

Check out the pictures of Nargis Fakhri holidaying in Greece below...

Nargis Fakhri is chilling in Greece and is enjoying life like there's no tomorrow.

She's all set to hit the beach now, folks!

Nargis Fakhri is a globetrotter and keeps holidaying every now and then.

The backdrop is filled with plush greenery. Wow!

Nargis looks so lovely in this picture! Doesn't she, folks?

She believes in eating healthy and eating right!

The scenery is just breathtaking! Simply amazing.

Nargis Fakhri shares a picture of the beach shacks.

Nargis Fakhri
Story first published: Thursday, August 10, 2017, 17:34 [IST]
