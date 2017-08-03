 »   »   » Relief For Sara Ali Khan & Jhanvi Kapoor! Navya Naveli Nanda Is NOT INTERESTED In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has a huge fan-following on social media. Time and again like every star kid, speculations hit the tinsel town about her Bollywood debut.

But Navya isn't keen on following her grandparent's footsteps and has some heart-breaking news for all her fans. Read on to know more...

Navya Refutes Rumours About Debuting In Bollywood Recently, in her first ever interview with Vogue magazine, Navya refuted all rumours and has put it out straight, that she is no way interested in doing movies. Navya Says No Way She was quoted as saying to the glossy, "No way I'll make a career in acting. I am enjoying my internship at the advertising agency." She Loves Her Independence Navya further added, "I love the independence I get in Manhattan." Mom Shweta Too Isn't Keen On Navya Stepping Into Bollywood Navya's mother Shweta supports her decision and says, "I really try to tell Navya about all the cons [of being a part of the film industry]. I have nothing against the industry, it's who we are. But, it's not an easy world to be in." A Day In Navya's Life In Manhattan In Manhattan, Navya spends her day by attending a spinning class in the morning, trawling the city streets later and relishing meals with friends at her favourite restaurant, Serafina. Quite cool naa? Is This Happy News For Sara Ali Khan & Jhanvi Kapoor? While Navya wants to stay away from Bollywood, the other star kids in the industry are gearing up for their big screen debut. We are talking about Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor! With Navya choosing to bow out of competition, we wonder if Sara and Jhanvi are doing some happy dance!

While we might never get to see Navya in Bollywood, the gorgeous girl sizzled last night on the red carpet. She bagged the Ageless Beauty Award along with mommy Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Hmm...good looks run in their genes! Don't you folks too think so?