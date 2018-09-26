 »   »   »  An Angry Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'Popular Award Functions Should Be Shut Down'!

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had slammed the popular award functions on Twitter for not honouring late actor Om Puri's talent at their events.

He had posted a tweet...

@TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution... SHAME — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 27, 2017

Now, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the 'Raees' actor revealed why he is displeased and hurt. The daily quoted him saying, "After Omji's death, whichever award function happened, his name wasn't even mentioned. Though I must admit that I don't know how many of them took place (after Puri's demise). As an actor, you feel bad because he was a legend, who made a huge contribution to not only Indian but also world cinema, if not more. As they say, 'two words' could have been spoken about him as a tribute."

He further added, "I want to clarify that my emphasis is only on popular award functions and not the country or the film industry. They (popular award shows) have become very shallow. Sometimes, I feel that they should shut down. If these award functions continue to have such an attitude, it will become shameful for good actors to attend them, because there's no seriousness attached to them. If they were serious award functions or maintained a certain gravitas about art, especially cinema, they would have paid tribute to Omji."

The actor further revealed that he has requested popular award functions not to nominate him in an categories as it irritates him.

