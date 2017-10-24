 »   »   » JAW-DROPPING! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals DETAILS About His ONE-NIGHT Stand & Affair With An Actress

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Biography: I came to girl for my own needs | Filmibeat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for his shocking confessions in his biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir. The actor revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with his co-star Niharika Singh.

Not just that, he also talked about his one-night stand, his suicide attempt and much more. Excerpts from Nawaz's book...

On His One-Night Stand With A Waitress Strangely, the West was kinder to me first, both in terms of love and work. I gained recognition there through my films which travelled to most festivals. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City's Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me... We got talking and let's just say what happens in New York stays in New York, at least in my case. On His Affair With His Co-star Niharika Singh One day, while we were shooting a dance scene (For Miss Lovely), something happened to my co-star Niharika Singh. When the director said, ‘Cut!', she quietly rushed to her vanity van and stayed there. Something seemed to have happened to her. She was suddenly cold, went out of her way to maintain a distance from me and began to keep mum. I was puzzled. What was wrong with her? What had happened? I Invited Her For A Lunch She used to be friendly, social and talk quite a bit. I thought it was best to ask her what had happened and so I did, not once, not twice, but several times, for several days. She responded that nothing had happened. I silenced my curiosity. I simply urged her to talk, be more social, that it was not healthy to be so quiet. After some days she began to. I invited her over for a home-cooked meal, a mutton dish which was my speciality. She politely agreed and came over. Then She Invited Me At Her House The dish I had made for her turned out to be absolutely terrible. But she was too well mannered to say so. Not only did she eat everything that was on her plate, but she praised it as well. ‘Now you come to my house, Nawaz. I will cook mutton for you,' she said warmly. For the very first time I went to Niharika's house. I rang the doorbell, slightly nervous. We Headed Straight For The Bedroom When she opened the door, revealing a glimpse of the house, I was speechless with amazement. A hundred, or so it seemed, little candles flickered beautifully. She wore soft faux fur, looking devastatingly gorgeous, her beauty illuminated even more in the candlelight. And I, being the lusty village bumpkin that I am, scooped her up in my arms and headed straight for the bedroom. We Made Passionate Love We made passionate love. And just like that, out of the blue, I began a relationship with Niharika Singh, a relationship which I did not know then would last for almost one and a half years. On Trying To Attempt Suicide After His First Break-up "Living in Mira Road meant that the local train was our lifeline. We were at the station almost all the time. Soon after her (his first gilrfriend Sunita) call, one day I was at the station and stood there staring at the tracks. A train was coming, screaming its arrival with a lusty horn. It would be simple and instant.Should I jump on to the tracks and end it all? End this struggle, end this life? I had nothing. No love, no work, no money." But the actor soon realised that it was not a right decision.

He added, ''But some being woke up in me and gave me a metaphorical slap. 'You know this is not your department,' the voice in my head said. 'Then why? Why did you go that way? Why!' it screamed at me. The train sped away, screaming pompously, cutting through the air. Simultaneously, I cut off my emotions like doctors sever an umbilical cord.''

''I decided that I would never again be emotional in any relationship. And I kept my word. Never again did I allow myself to be vulnerable like that again, not even with my wife. Yet it was important to analyse what had happened.''

Also Read: SHOCKING! This Is The Reason Why Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Didn't Attend Aamir Khan's Diwali Party