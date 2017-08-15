 »   »   » OMG! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Is DAMN UPSET, Courtesy His S*X Scenes In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

You must have seen in the trailer that the next film of Nawazuddin Siddqui, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is packed with some raunchy scenes of the actor.

Recently, while promoting his film, Nawazuddin revealed to Deccan Chronicle how his sex scene in the film has affected his relation with his wife.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Wife When asked did his character in the film, of a sleazy guy who is filled with lust, affect things at home? He said, "You're making me give naughty answers. But yes, my wife was upset with me and didn't talk to me for two days." Nawazuddin On CBFC New Chief, Prasoon Joshi "Prasoon Joshi is responsible and respected in many ways, so we are expecting something good from him. I can't say anything about how his approach will be to films like ours, but we are hopeful. I feel he is the right person." Nawazuddin On His Different Role In Munna Michael "This was not a conscious decision. It so happened that I got such roles. Dance is something anybody can do if you practise well. The same goes for me. It is not really challenging," said Nawazuddin. Nawazuddin On His Recent Tweet About Being Dark-Skinned "I don't believe in things like colour and complexion. These sort of comments are not right because in our country, almost 90 per cent of the population is brown-skinned."

He further added, "A lot of people promote fairness creams, which means you are giving an inferiority complex to that 90 per cent of Indians. You have to be very responsible. Celebrities shouldn't be promoting fairness creams. It is absolutely wrong. We should condemn it."