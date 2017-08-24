 »   »   » SAD! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Gets Leaked Online, Just A Day Before It's Release

As sad as it might sound, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been leaked online just a day before it's release and several websites are offering free online streaming of the whole movie, reported IB Times. The only saving grace is that the print quality is very low and might turn off viewers and make them go to the theatres itself.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman and we'll have to wait and watch which movie will take the larger share at the box office. Since the holiday has made it a long weekend, we assume both the films will do equally well.



However, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been given the 'A' certificate by the Censor Board and that might eat into its box office collections. If that was not enough, the CBFC has ordered 48 verbal cuts as it was too offensive for the Indian audences.



The film-makers took the case to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) and thankfully the film was cleared with only eight minor, voluntary cuts".



