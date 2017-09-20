 »   »   » Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Writer With A Memoir

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned writer with a memoir about his "less than ordinary" life.

"An Ordinary Life: A Memoir" is a story of struggle, of hope, of relentless persistence and the desire to dream.

With his memorable performances in films like Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijan and Manjhi, Sidiqqui has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood.

"We always have a choice," the actor writes in the book.

Siddiqui, who hails from small-town Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, moved to Delhi to try his luck at theatre, to eventually become the actor he is today.

However, the journey to fame and fortune was far from easy for the actor who went from being a manager at a petrochemical factory in Haridwar to a watchman in Delhi.

"A versatile performer with a strong grounding in theatre, he surprises audiences with every role he plays. This memoir is a celebration of his life," publishers Penguin India said.

The book, scheduled to hit stands in October, has been written by Siddiqui with writer and journalist Rituparna Chatterjee.With PTI inputs.