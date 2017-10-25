 »   »   » Nawazuddin Siddiqui Willing To Exploit A Woman To Sell His Book: Niharika Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Biography: I came to girl for my own needs | Filmibeat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 'exploiting and disrespecting' a woman to sell his autobiography, former Miss India Niharika Singh said, responding to the actor's claim that he had an affair with her.

In his memoir, An Ordinary Life, penned with Rituparna Chatterjee, the 43-year-old critically acclaimed actor said he shared a 'passionate' relationship with his Miss Lovely co-star.

In a statement issued today, Niharika admitted to an affair with the actor, but said the details given by him are laughable.

"Nawaz and I had a brief relationship in 2009 during the making of 'Miss Lovely' that lasted less than a few months. So today, when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh.

"He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so," she said.

Nawaz has written that his affair with Niharika lasted for almost "one and a half years" and she sent emails on his behalf to his former girlfriend.

Niharika denied sending any such mails and said the 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' actor 'has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship'.

"None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he's a brilliant actor.

"However, I had hoped these acting skills would have remained confined only to the screen. Still, I wish him well," Niharika added.

Excerpts from Nawaz's book started doing the rounds yesterday and the actor has given a detailed account of his affairs and flings in it.