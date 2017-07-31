 »   »   » Nazm Nazm: Ayushmann Khurrana & Kriti Sanon Romance By Writing Love Letters To Each Other!

After the foot-tapping number, Sweety Tera Drama, it's time for some old-school romance and the latest track from Bareilly Ki Barfi is just a lesson in that.

The soothing romantic number titled 'Nazm Nazm' crooned by Arko features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon penning love letters to each there. But there's a twist! It seems that Ayushmann is writing those letters for someone else's behalf. Any guesses who could it be?



Check out the song here...



Bareilly Ki Barfi is a an adaptation of a French book, Ingredients of Love. Talking about it, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had revealed, "I was tired, but I couldn't put the book down. I even made Nitesh read it and he agreed that the basic story could become the theme for a film."



She further said, "I was so excited, I even told my producers, Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra (late filmmaker BR Chopra's grandsons) about the story immediately. They put in a lot of effort to contact the publishers in France and procure the rights to the book."



The slice of life film presents a quirky love triangle wherein Bitti aka Kriti is in the search for her groom, while Chirag aka Ayushmann and Pritam aka Rajkummar are seen competing for her love. Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 18th August.