 »   »   » Neeraj Pandey Drops A MAJOR HINT About Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary!

Sidharth Malhotra is DONE; Blackout & 'Off' from Social media accounts; Here's why | FilmiBeat

January 2018 is going to be an interesting month with Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary hitting the theatrical screens on Republic Day.

Reportedly the film is based on a real incident. But ever wonder what does the title 'Aiyaary' mean? Hear it straight from the filmmaker...

Did You Guess This Right? Speaking to a leading daily, Neeraj Pandey said, "Aiyaary has been a special project with a very exciting ensemble. 'Aiyaary' means, the ultimate trickery."





The Context To The Film "The word 'Aiyaary' fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles the his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies." The title of the film explains the term as a person who is a chameleon in character and works towards mastering in all given situation. It means master of Beharoooiya." added the director.

Some More Deets Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. Manoj Bajpayee is the mentor while Sidharth Malhotra plays his protege in the film.





The First Glimpse The first look of Aiyaary will be releasing tomorrow on the day of Vijay Diwas. Vijay Diwas marks the victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971 which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.





Meanwhile, Sidharth recently took to her Twitter handle expressing his Twitter handle expressing his despairing gesture.The actor wrote, "sorry I am done!".

Sid's tweet has left the masses curious and eager to know the reason for his apology. The intriguing tweet arises the question of why is the Aiyaary actor saying sorry and to whom?

We wonder what pushed him to do so? Is it because of his alleged love affair? Or is this any kind of publicity stunt?





We hope that Sidharth Malhotra issues a clarification soon on this.