 »   »   » Neha Dhupia Is In A Secret Relationship? Read Details!

Neha Dhupia finally opened up about love and relationships and poured her heart out on the matter and by the end of it, you'll realise that she loves her work more than anything else and that is actually her first priority and the rest (relationships) come second! She said,

"I promise I'll send a press release the day I start seeing someone. Till then, I'm single. I'm in a state of mourning, that's how single I am," laughs the actor, adding, "I only work. If you send me a work related message at 4am, I'll do it. But if someone asks me out, I'll say, 'I have no time'."