Neha Dhupia Is In A Secret Relationship? Read Details!

Posted By:
Neha Dhupia finally opened up about love and relationships and poured her heart out on the matter and by the end of it, you'll realise that she loves her work more than anything else and that is actually her first priority and the rest (relationships) come second! She said,

"I promise I'll send a press release the day I start seeing someone. Till then, I'm single. I'm in a state of mourning, that's how single I am," laughs the actor, adding, "I only work. If you send me a work related message at 4am, I'll do it. But if someone asks me out, I'll say, 'I have no time'."

"In my personal life, I don't take risks at all and that is weird because where work life is concerned, I am open to challenges," says Neha.

"They would be like, ‘It's high time you get into a relationship.' I think I'm one of those prime examples that you see in books."

When asked if she is looking out for someone special, she said, "I don't know what that even means."

"The only time I'm left alone is when I'm in the gym or on a flight. I feel I might find the ‘one' on a flight or in the gym," she jokingly said.

"That's the only place I am not working. It's never going to happen on a film set because I'm not into actors at all," she summed it up.

Neha Dhupia has her own podcast now and it's titled #NoFilterNeha.

She recently Sunny Leone in her podcast and the actress revealed a lot of things!

Neha Dhupia ended up being a fan of Sunny Leone right after the podcast was over.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 18:05 [IST]
