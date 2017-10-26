 »   »   » OMG! Neil Nitin Mukesh Feels It's Difficult To Shoot Prabhas' Saaho!

Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing a crucial role in Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho. But the actor says it is difficult to work in the multilingual movie.

In an interview to a leading news agency, Neil talked about Saaho, Prabhas and Golmaal Again.



Neil's Preparations... "I am preparing for action sequences in Saaho, so I have changed my gym and weight gain routine."

Superb Experience ''It is really a superb experience working in a film like Saaho opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.''

It's Difficult "I am having lot of fun while working with him (Prabhas), but at the same time it is difficult because we are shooting the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. So, after each shot, our language gets changed, but our shot remains the same.

I Am getting To Learn A Lot "So we have to maintain our expressions in sync with the language in which we are shooting in. It becomes difficult to be in the character and maintain the body language of that character, but I have no complaints because I am getting to learn a lot."

On Golmaal Again "I'm grateful that the audience has given me so much love and appreciation for my character in the film. it was a difficult film for me to do because in a film like Golmaal Again you can easily get sidelined with the presence of a huge cast.'' ''But (director Rohit Shetty) managed to give each character in the film his/her own identity."



Also Read: I Never Thought I Would Work With Dharmendra Sir: Kriti Kharbanda