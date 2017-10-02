 »   »   » LIGHTS, CAMERA & ACTION! Neil Nitin Mukesh Starts Shooting For Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho

Prabhas' last film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was a huge box office success. Now, all eyes are set towards his upcoming film Saaho which has him teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

Before kick-starting the shoot, Prabhas had taken a month long vacation to unwind himself before immersing into work. After Shraddha joined him for Saaho's shoot, the duo trained for a few days and completed a few scenes that were to be show between them. Now, guess which actor has also began filming for Saaho...



Ek Villain Neil Nitin Mukesh has started shooting for this slick action thriller which has him playing the main antagonist.

Saaho Full Power The actor shared a picture and captioned it as, "Enroute Hyderabad. SAAHO full power #ShootingforSaaho."

No Double Role For Shraddha Initially there were rumours that the 'Half Girlfriend' actress will be essaying a double role. But later Shraddha brushed off all these speculations and was quoted as saying, "It is not a correct news and I'm not playing a double role in the film."

Shraddha's Excitement The actress had earlier said, "We are going through an exciting phase where multi-lingual films are doing so well. I feel happy that I am part of this project. It's a fabulous character and a great story."

Lip-Smacking Treat Prabhas, who is known for his gentlemanly behaviour, recently treated Shraddha with some lip smacking Hyderabadi delicacies on the sets of the film.

Some Breath-Taking Action Stunts Famous stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates has also been roped in for the movie to design some high octane action sequences.



Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also stars other prominent names like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release next year.