Karan Johar: The Word Nepotism Is Haunting Me & Has Become My Shadow, Please Stop!

Kangana Ranaut labelled Karan Johar right on his face as the "flagbearer of nepotism" and all hell broke lose after that. The debate has still not come to an end and KJO is at the receiving end of non-stop attacks. Karan opened up by saying that the word nepotism haunts him as people are throwing the word against him every now and then. He said,

"Can we just put a hold on this word nepotism? It haunts me. It has become like my shadow. I told somebody that I have developed nepospasm. It has been following me everywhere. Suddenly, it has become fashionable. Can we just get rid of it and start focusing on good content?"

Karan Johar is miffed that the nepotism row has still not come to and end. He wants it to come to an end as quickly as possible.

Ace film-maker Karan Johar feels that the word Nepotism is overly used and people are loosely throwing it against him.

He also said that he feels nepotism has become a shadow of his own and no matter where he goes, it's difficult to hide from it.

KJO also asked people to stop it with the nepotism controversy and focus on something else.

Karan Johar honestly opened up by saying that the very word nepotism has started to haunt him.

He feels that the term nepotism has suddenly become a fashion and people find it cool talk about.

Kangana Ranaut had called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism" right on his face.

Since then, Karan Johar tried to attack Kangana Ranaut in every way possible, but it all went in vain.

During the IIFA 2017 in New York City, Karan Johar and other celebs screamed "nepotism rocks" while on stage.

Their "nepotism rocks" comment received widespread condemnation from all corners and he had to come and explain what he just said and meant.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 15:23 [IST]
