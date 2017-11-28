 »   »   » Karan Johar: The Word Nepotism Is Haunting Me & Has Become My Shadow, Please Stop!

Kangana Ranaut labelled Karan Johar right on his face as the "flagbearer of nepotism" and all hell broke lose after that. The debate has still not come to an end and KJO is at the receiving end of non-stop attacks. Karan opened up by saying that the word nepotism haunts him as people are throwing the word against him every now and then. He said,
"Can we just put a hold on this word nepotism? It haunts me. It has become like my shadow. I told somebody that I have developed nepospasm. It has been following me everywhere. Suddenly, it has become fashionable. Can we just get rid of it and start focusing on good content?"
Karan Johar is miffed that the nepotism row has still not come to and end. He wants it to come to an end as quickly as possible.
