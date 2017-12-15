 »   »   » BREATHTAKING! New CANDID Pictures From Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Dream Wedding

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot at the world's second most expensive resort in Tuscany, Italy.

Their wedding was no less than a fairytale. A few candid pictures from their special day are doing rounds on social media. And we must tell you that they are breathtaking.

Check it out.... On 11th December, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally announced to the world that they've got married. Yash Raj Films Posted An Official Announcement Too We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy. A Hindu Wedding The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Mumbai Celebrations Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai. Their Joint Statement Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey." Those Who Have Come Late As per a leading daily, ''Virat and Anushka hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December.'' Reception For Their Bollywood Friends It will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. After That... The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's film with Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai. On The Professional Front She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February. What About Virat? Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

