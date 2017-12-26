 »   »   » GOING VIRAL! New CANDID Pictures Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan From A Wedding!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan's latest pictures goes Viral | FilmiBeat

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoyed an beautiful marriage ceremony of her cousin in Mangalore. At the wedding, she was accompanied by her lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai.

Recently, some more candid pictures from the wedding went viral on the internet and both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are looking extremely stylish in it. Check out the new pictures below.

The lovely Mother-daughter Duo At the party, Aishwarya was looking stunning in her red attire with mellow golden embroidery, while her cutiepie Aaradhya was twinning with mommy in a red salwar suit. They Stole The Limelight At Uday Kumar Shetty's son Prajwal's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya stole all the limelight. More Details As per a leading news agency, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke to relatives in her mother tongue Tulu and sought blessings from her elders. The marriage was held at the TMA Pai convention hall in Mangalore. On A Related Note After seeing these pictures from the wedding, a Twitter user trolled Aaradhya and wrote, "@juniorbachchan, is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood." Abhishek's Reply Abhishek took notice of the tweet and replied back by saying, "Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet." Her Advise The lady responded saying, "A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don't have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm" When Daddy Abhishek Said Thanks Abhishek also posted, "To them, all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love .. .''

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with Fanne Khan and there are rumours that she might re-unite with Abhishek Bachchan for a new project soon. Till then keep watching this space for more updates. (Picture Courtesy-Kishu Photography)

