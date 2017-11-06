 »   »   » NEW PAIR! Diljit Dosanjh & Kriti Sanon To Work Together In Dinesh Vijan's Next Titled Arjun Patiala

Producer-turned-director Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut Raabta may have tanked at the box office but, that hasn't stopped him from working on his next film.

Reportedly, he has started working on his next titled Arjun Patiala which will star Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

A source was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, ""Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit in the titular role is a quirky, small-town guy. It's a character-driven comedy and will roll in February 2018. It will be shot in Punjab, the makers are leaving for a recce soon and hopes to zero in on a director shortly."

Dinesh Vijan confirmed the latest development to the tabloid and said, "The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit's intensity, now it's time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small town surprise and this time she is holding a pen."

Meanwhile Kriti is excited to share screen space with Diljit. She was quoted as saying, "I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I'm looking forward to shooting with Diljit."On the other hand, Diljit added, "Dino's team is a set of young, talented and creative minds who I am really excited to work with."Well, we just can't wait watch this new jodi on screen. What about you folks?