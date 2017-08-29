 »   »   » PIC! Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Caught In A Frame; We Just Can't KEEP CALM For Kedarnath

Yesterday, we told you about Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Kedarnath going on floors on the 3rd of September. There's a strong buzz around this film as it marks the Bollywood debut of Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, we recently chanced upon this new picture where the film's lead pair were clicked together. Check it out here-



A Lovely Pair One must say that Sushant and Sara make a lovely pair and we just can't wait to watch their cute romance on the big screen.

Why Sara Was Cast As Sushant's Leading Lady Earlier when asked about casting Sara in his film, director Abhishek Kapoor had revealed, "Casting newcomers is a natural process. We will tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry."

What Kedarnath Is All About Producer Ekta Kapoor says, ""The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath. Moreover, the solid collaboration backing the film further adds to the excitement."

Backdrop Of Uttarakhand Floods? Rumours suggest that the film has been set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floors. However, the makers refuse to divulge any details.

Sushant & Sara's Role In The Film We hear that Sara plays an affluent tourist whereas Sushant will be essaying the role of a pithoo (a tourist escort who carries the old and the ailing on his back to the holy place).



Kedarnath is slated to hit the theatrical screens in summer 2018. Stay tuned for more hottest updates on this film.