 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Salman Khan Braved -22 Degrees Winter For Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan new STILLS from Tiger Zinda Hai Sets; Watch | FilmiBeat

The first look of Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been receiving praises from all nooks and corners.

The recently released action stills from the film too have added more to the curiosity levels. However, it wasn't so easy to achieve this feat had not it been the dedication of Salman Khan and the rest of the crew! Read on to know more...

Rough & Tough We hear that Salman has filmed some tough action sequences in the brutal weather of Austria. A A crucial chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai plays out on this remote, snow covered, visually stunning mountain scape. Filming here was nothing short of a massive challenge for the entire crew.

A Challenging Task! Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is! Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve. For a significant chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen".

Salman Khan's Dedication Since the shoot here was scheduled during winter, temperatures at minus 22 degrees Celsius brought practically impossible challenges.

Zafar continues, "Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence. And we shot a really beautiful love song here. We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest Bond film, Spectre. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully."



The Power Of Five This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been shot in five different countries- Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India to capture a gripping, explosive and entertaining story.

How Katrina Turned Into A Spy The actress plays an elite intelligence agent, tackling hand-to-hand combats and adapting to a different set of mannerisms for her character. She even trained with real agents for her role.

Salman's Deadly Weapon In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman would be seen tearing down his opponents with a massive machine gun- MG 42.



The much awaited film is slated to release on 22nd December, 2017.