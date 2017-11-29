 »   »   » NEW SONG ALERT! Tu Meri Bhai Nahi From Fukrey Returns Is All About Bromance

The next song from Fukrey Returns titled 'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi' has been unveiled and it is touted to be the next Bhai anthem.

The track is also an ode to Hunny and Choocha's friendship.It showcases the brotherly bond between Hunny and Choocha in the film.It also depicts the everyday situations shared by two guys and wins our hearts with its apt portrayal.



The funny rap number will make viewers reminiscence about their best friends and all the good times they had spent together when they see Hunny and Choocha's chemistry in the song. Check it out here...



Even the Bhai Jaan of Bollywood 'Salman Khan' liked 'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi' from 'Fukrey Returns'



The superstar had made an impromptu visit to the 'Furey Returns' team at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai where he gave a thumbs up to the song.



'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai' is sung by Gandharv Sachdeva and Raftaar has rapped for the song. The music to the cool rap number is composed by Sumit Bellary and lyrics are penned by Satya Khare.



Fukrey Returns is all set to recreate the magic of 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, the high on humor trailer has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences.



The songs from the film 'Mehbooba', 'Peh Gaya Khalara' and 'Ishq De Fanniyar' have further added to the excitement of the audience.



Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.