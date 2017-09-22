 »   »   » Newton An Eye Opener: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the latest release Newton was an eye-opener and a treat to watch.

Amitabh on Friday lauded the film on Twitter and expressed that Newton shows reality.



"Saw the film 'Newton'...its stark reality was a treat to watch! An eye opener on many aspects!" he tweeted.



Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, Newton revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.



Rajukummar replied to Amitabh saying: "Thank you so much sir. We all are so grateful for your love & support. Keep inspiring us with ur amazing performances. Charan Sparsh."



Directed by Amit Masurkar, Newton released on Friday.



Rajkummar will soon be seen in other projects like Love Sonia, 5 Weddings, Ittefaq: It Happened One Night and Fanney Khan.



Amitabh, 74, who is currently hosting season nine of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has two films in his kitty-Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. IANS