 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao’s Newton & Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 Among Films To Be Screened At IFFI

India's official entry for the Oscars, Newton, and the highest grosser till date in the country, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, are among the 26 films selected for the Indian Panorama Section of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Pihu, directed by Vinod Kapri, will open the feature film category of the Indian Panorama Section at the festival, where Rima Das's Assamese film Village Rockstar will also be screened, an official release said.



The festival, which takes place in Goa every year, will run from November 20 to 28.



Among the films to be screened will be Amshan Kumar directed Manusangada (Tamil), Nila Madhab Panda's Kadvi Hawa (Hindi) and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 (Hindi).



Marathi film Kaasav, which won the Best Feature Film Award at the 64th National Film Awards, was given a direct entry into the list, it said.



The jury for the feature films category was headed by director Sujoy Ghosh. It previewed a total 153 entries.



A total of 16 films, including "Fireflies in the Abyss", which won the Best Non-Feature Film Award this year, figure in the non-feature film category.



Among the other films are Chutney (Hindi), Palash (Bengali), The Waterfall (English), Baluta (Marathi) and Khidkee (Marathi).



Director Sudhir Mishra headed the jury for the non- feature film category, which previewed 154 entries.