 »   »   » Nidhhi Agerwal To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Next!

It looks like Bollywood is very welcoming to newcomer Nidhii Agerwal despite her debut film Munna Michael faring badly at the box office as the actress has bagged a role in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming comedy film. A source close to the development opened up to DNA by saying,

"This is one of the two films Ashutosh is making with Prernaa Arora from KriArj. Prernaa had signed Nidhhi for two films and this will be the first of them." Also, Ashutosh Gowariker's previous film Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan ended up being a disaster at the box office and we hope his upcoming film will be a superhit.