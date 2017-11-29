 »   »   » PICS: No Aishwarya Rai In Between! Salman Khan HUGS Amitabh Bachchan; Did THIS For EX Katrina Kaif!

Once again, Salman Khan proved that he doesn't care about his past with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan much and didn't let any awkwardness grow between himself and Amitabh Bachchan, who also happens to be Aishwarya's father-in-law.

Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted yesterday at IFFI 2017 closing ceremony and their heartwarming moments at the stage, left the audience in awe of these two. At the same event, Salman Khan did something very special for Katrina Kaif and to know in the details, you gotta see the pictures below!

No Aishwarya Rai In Between Despite sharing a very bitter history with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan never let his equation with Amitabh Bachchan get affected and that's something we really love about the Superstar. Salman's Sweet Gesture For Katrina On her Instagram page, Katrina Kaif shares some gorgeous clicks, which was clicked my none other than Salman Khan. Feeling mushy? So are we! Salman & Katrina Were With Each Other Throughout Rumours are rife that something is brewing between Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif. Well, it might be too early to say anything but one thing is sure that they are indeed very comfortable in each other's company. They Left The Venue Together Not just that, the duo was also seen leaving the venue together. While, Salman Khan looked tad bit tired, Katrina was all smiles. Salman & Karan Hug It Out Ever since, Salman Khan has pulled himself out from co-producing Kesari starring Akshay Kumar, rumours had it that Karan & Salman aren't on good terms anymore. But Their Pics Hint Something Else Contrary to the rumours, Salman & Karan were seen chit-chatting on stage and looked very much okay with each other. Sidharth Performed At IFFI 2017 While paying tribute to Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra performed on hits songs of Big B and it was nothing but treat to sore eyes. Why So Grumpy? An inside picture of Katrina & Salman from IFFI closing ceremony. We wonder what made Salman Khan so grumpy? Sushant Looked Killer! Among others, Sushant Singh Rajput was marked his attendance at the IFFI closing ceremony and needless to mention, the man stole our hearts with his killer look.

