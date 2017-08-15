 »   »   » No Bad Blood Between Katrina Kaif & Aamir Khan; Here’s The Proof..

Ever since Katrina Kaif joined the team of Thugs Of Hindostan, rumours have been rife that things are not smooth between Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, recently at the trailer launch of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan refuted the rumours of Katrina Kaif being unhappy with her role in Thugs Of Hindostan and said, "It is totally false."