No Bad Blood Between Katrina Kaif & Aamir Khan; Here’s The Proof..

Ever since Katrina Kaif joined the team of Thugs Of Hindostan, rumours have been rife that things are not smooth between Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, recently at the trailer launch of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan refuted the rumours of Katrina Kaif being unhappy with her role in Thugs Of Hindostan and said, "It is totally false."

Here’s What A Source Reveals..

Now, a source close to the actress has revealed to a leading daily that Katrina has happily accepted the role despite having small screen timing.

Kat Doesn’t Have Enough Screen Time In TOH

"Fatima has a much bigger role in Thugs compared to Katrina's. Although her role is impactful, Kat doesn't have enough screen time."

Anushka Has Meatier Part Than Kat

"Even in Aanand's film, Anushka has a way meatier part than Kat. Anushka is the main heroine of the film," said the source.

Is Kat Content With Doing Smaller Roles?

It's indeed a good step by Katrina Kaif to focus on her role rather than the screen time.

Kat’s Next With Salman

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 14:22 [IST]
