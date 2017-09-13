 »   »   » WHAT COLD WAR? Priyanka Chopra Sends LOVE To Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif..

Priyanka Chopra is more than just a pretty face. She may have been Miss World 2000, but since then, she has used her fame to do good. She was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010.

PeeCee has been spending her past few days in Jordon, meeting refugees displaced due to the unrest in Syria. And now, she has a very special message to convey to B'wood stars like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan.

Check Out Her Latest Instagram Post Here, To Have A Clear Picture..

On that note, also have a look at recent pictures of Priyanka Chopra..

How Gorgeous Does PeeCee Look Here.. "With everything that's happening in the world around us, it's important to look forward with hope and love.... that's what I've brought with me to #Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted," PeeCee captioned the picture. Simply Stunning "Let's take this trip together... let's open our eyes and our hearts to the #ChildrenUprooted in the Syrian Refugee crisis. This will be our #MissionForChildren. Let's show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward.. come along with me.. I'll update as much as I can and in as much detail as I can," wrote Priyanka, while sharing this picture. All Love.. Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with a group of kids, who moved from Syria to Jordan five years ago. Aww! How happy do these kids look, while posing for a picture with Priyanka Chopra. PeeCee At TIFF Before leaving for Jordan, Priyanka had attended Toronto International Film Festival and see how hot this lady is looking here. Fab Is The Word For This Lady! "Ran into these two at #TIFF...cool or creepy, still deciding. #JamesBond #PahunaPressDay #TIFF17," the Mary Kom actress captioned the picture. Sweet, We Say! Priyanka had posted this picture, before leaving for Toronto.

