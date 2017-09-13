 »   »   » WHAT COLD WAR? Priyanka Chopra Sends LOVE To Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif..

Priyanka Chopra is more than just a pretty face. She may have been Miss World 2000, but since then, she has used her fame to do good. She was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010.
PeeCee has been spending her past few days in Jordon, meeting refugees displaced due to the unrest in Syria. And now, she has a very special message to convey to B'wood stars like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan.
This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty." I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan You can lend your support by logging on to www.unicef.org #girllove
"With everything that's happening in the world around us, it's important to look forward with hope and love.... that's what I've brought with me to #Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted," PeeCee captioned the picture.
"Let's take this trip together... let's open our eyes and our hearts to the #ChildrenUprooted in the Syrian Refugee crisis. This will be our #MissionForChildren. Let's show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward.. come along with me.. I'll update as much as I can and in as much detail as I can," wrote Priyanka, while sharing this picture.
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with a group of kids, who moved from Syria to Jordan five years ago.
Before leaving for Jordan, Priyanka had attended Toronto International Film Festival and see how hot this lady is looking here.
"Ran into these two at #TIFF...cool or creepy, still deciding. #JamesBond #PahunaPressDay #TIFF17," the Mary Kom actress captioned the picture.