 »   »   » WHAT FIGHT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Leave For Maldives TOGETHER With Big B!

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda were in the headlines as the rumours were rife that things have turned sour between the 'Bhabhi-Nanad' duo. But the pictures from their latest outing will surely put all the rumours to rest!

A few hours ago, the Megastar was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Maldives, along with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta & Navya Naveli Nanda. Have a look at their pictures here..

Aishwarya Leaves For Maldives Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked simple yet stylish as she was spotted with Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Maldives. Big B To Celebrate 75th Birthday In Maldives The Megastar was seen waving at the paps before heading into the airport. He will be celebrating his 75th birthday in Maldives. Shweta & Navya Shweta bachchan & navya Naveli Nanda were also seen joining Big B, Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya to the Maldives trip! Aaradhya Looked All Cheerful! The pretty mother-daughter duo, never fails to to once again gave us goals! What Else Keeping Big B In The News? We all know that Salman Khan had approached Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming film, Race 3 but you will be surprised to know that Big B has rejected the offer and the reason is NOT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here's Why Big B Rejected Salman's Race 3 As a source revealed to DNA After Hrs, "Big B already has given his October and November dates for the football biopic - Jhund." "The Race 3 team plans to begin their shoot around the same time. The clash of dates meant that Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3." Such A Waste Of Time: Big B On 75th B'day Celebration Recently, when a daily contacted Amitabh Bachchan, he had said, "Such a waste of time, and unnecessary fuss over my 75 years." Not only are there to be no celebrations, he will skip media interactions too this year. Big B Wanna Just Private Moments With Family It seems Big B wants to spend some quality time only with his family hence, he decided to opt for Maldives trip with his family, so that he could be away from the media & the crowd!

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out and also with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan.